New York Giants kicker arrested in hit-and-run investigation, police say

Rosas was driving his black Chevrolet SUV at 100 mph when he failed to stop at a red light and boned a Ford pickup, according to the report. Witnesses told investigators that the driver tried to pull away from the crash site when his SUV broke down. He then fled the scene on foot, according to the report.

The responding officers went to Rosas' house, but he was not there.

Officers said they finally found him when they returned to the scene and saw that his bare hands, legs, and feet were covered in blood. Rosas was transported to a nearby hospital, according to the report, adding that "alcohol consumption is believed to be a factor in the collision."

"We are aware of the situation and have been in contact with Aldrick," the Giants said in a statement to CNN on Wednesday. "We have no further comment at this time."