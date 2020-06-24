New York girl hit by fireworks through bedroom window

A 3-year-old girl was injured when illegal fireworks exploded in her room in the Bronx early Wednesday morning, sources told the Post.

It was just before 12:15 a.m. when fireworks went off through the sixth-floor bedroom window of the Anderson Street apartment building near West 167th Street, sources said.

Just before the explosion, a group of four or five men were seen lighting fireworks on the street, according to sources.

The girl was rushed to NewYork-Presbyterian / Columbia Hospital with minor burns to her left arm.

Illegal fireworks activity has skyrocketed in the city last month, prompting Mayor de Blasio to announce an offensive, targeting vendors, not users.