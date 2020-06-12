New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signs a package of police reform bills.





The package of bills, with strong opposition from a police union coalition, follows weeks of protests across the country. Legislative efforts targeting police violence have taken root nationally after the deaths of several African Americans at the hands of the police, including George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis last month after a white police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes.

"The truth is that this police reform is long overdue and the Floyd murder is the most recent murder," Cuomo said Friday before signing the bills. "It's not just about the murder of Mr. Floyd. It's about being here before, many, many times before."

"Make no mistake, we know what we did is not a cure. We know it is a first step," Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins ​​said from the Senate on Wednesday, adding that the laws themselves alone "they cannot solve racism in the United States." "