New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signs a package of police reform bills.

The package of bills, with strong opposition from a police union coalition, follows weeks of protests across the country. Legislative efforts targeting police violence have taken root nationally after the deaths of several African Americans at the hands of the police, including George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis last month after a white police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes.
"The truth is that this police reform is long overdue and the Floyd murder is the most recent murder," Cuomo said Friday before signing the bills. "It's not just about the murder of Mr. Floyd. It's about being here before, many, many times before."
"Make no mistake, we know what we did is not a cure. We know it is a first step," Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said from the Senate on Wednesday, adding that the laws themselves alone "they cannot solve racism in the United States." "
A coalition of unions and law enforcement associations considers the legislation "anti-police."
The NYPD already banned strangling at the time of Garner's death, but the new law makes the use of "a strangle or similar restraint" a class C felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison.
Cuomo joined activist Rev. Al Sharpton on Friday, who recently spoke in support of the legislation alongside Garner's mother.
The governor also signed a controversial law that allows disciplinary records of police, fire, or correctional officers to be released without their written consent. The law repeals a 1976 statute known as Section 50-a of the New York State Civil Rights Act, which was enacted to exempt police officers from being cross-examined during criminal proceedings, according to the bill.
New York Police Department officials have recognized the need for greater transparency.
The coalition said in a statement that it was concerned that all police complaints, including those that were not fully investigated or substantiated, were released. He says a judge already has discretion to release those records, and there is concern that officers may not have a chance to be heard.
Any of the laws signed by Cuomo concerned the use of police force. All state troopers must now use body cameras. Another law requires officers, within six hours, to report each time they unload their weapon that a person could have been hit.