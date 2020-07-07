New York Guardian Angels founder says police have been "castrated" and inner cities have become "war zones"

During the month of June, New York City experienced a 130 percent increase in shooting incidents compared to the same period last year. Despite the rise in violent crime, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio approved a budget that slashed more than $ 1 billion in New York Police Department funding and canceled the July class of recruits, which includes almost 1,200 new officers.

Curtis Sliwa, founder of the Guardian Angels of New York City, an unarmed civilian patrol group that was created to help combat widespread violence in New York in the late 1970s, is appalled by the leadership of his beloved city. .

VIDEO SHOWS NEW YORK CITY DAD FOTALLY WHILE CROSSING THE STREET WITH THE DAUGHTER

“This reminds me of what it was like when I started the Guardian Angels in 1979. Between 1979 and 1993, when, thank God, Rudy Giuliani was elected mayor on a platform of law and order and restored stability and quality of life to New York City. York, we had six guardian angels shot dead in the line of duty. And we are starting to backtrack in that direction, "Sliwa told Fox News.

While some may be looking to the police to curb the rise in crime in New York City, which some attribute to factors such as bail reform and a court system frozen by the coronavirus pandemic, the suspects may be released. after being arrested, leaving the police with their hands.

Imagine that you are a police officer and you are risking your life every day, you see a psycho, drug addict and drug addicted Uzi killing machine that is back on the street. And you look at your partner and say: & # 39; What's the point of arresting them? & # 39; "Sliwa said." The judicial system released him, and the governors are proud of their bail laws, and yet none of them have to. I deal on the streets. None of them have had conversations with the police.

NYPD TOP PEGS UPTICK POLICE IN RECENT VIOLENCE OF IMMATES RIKERS RELEASED

Sliwa said that in New York the gang culture has always existed, but the police have developed effective systems to keep such violence at bay.

"What has happened since the protests … we have seen the police throughout the United States completely neutralized, dissolved from their effectiveness and entire sections of the city center, without affecting most of it, but the city center is It has once again become war zones, something I never thought I would ever experience again, "Sliwa said.

According to the main angel, those who suffer are not millennials and hipsters who live in wealthy neighborhoods while participating in peaceful protests. Rather, it is those who live in poorer communities who now have to live in constant fear.

"The people who have to duck, who have to duck and know that gang violence is coming tomorrow, noon and night, are the ones who will be victims, they will be the ones who will suffer as the politicians fight back and forth," he said.

No matter how dangerous the streets become, Sliwa assures New Yorkers that the Guardian Angels will continue to patrol high-crime areas.

"If we have to lose lives in the process, we are prepared to do so and shed our blood because this is a war for our streets," he said. "This is good versus bad. When good men and good women do nothing, we know that evil will historically triumph."