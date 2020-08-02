New York gun crime breaks out when eastern New York and queens suffer bloody Sunday

The alarming rise in Big Apple in gun crime continued early Sunday morning, with seven more shootings and 10 victims, including two people beaten during a party in eastern New York, with a one-week limit averaging one murder per day, according to police sources.

After the city on Saturday reached the grim milestone of seeing more shootings than in all of 2019, the shooting continued throughout the city until early Sunday morning.

It capped a week with 32 shootings, which left 36 victims separate, far more than the 19 attacks in the same week last year, police sources told The Post.

By midnight Saturday, the week had already seen seven murders, averaging one fatality per day during the week, and five more than the year before, sources said.

They included a man who was shot dead while holding open the door of a McDonald's in Queens early Saturday, according to police.

The unidentified 35-year-old man died after being hit twice, once in the chest and once in the back, at the fast food giant's chain on Dix Avenue in Far Rockaway at 6:30 a.m., police said. New York.

"He was holding an open door in place when an unknown person appeared and shot him for an unknown reason," said a New York police spokesman.

The shooting continued early Sunday morning, with a double shooting at an apparent party in eastern New York, where neighbors said another shooting had occurred in early summer.

A 40-year-old man was shot in the stomach and leg, while a 42-year-old woman was hit in the right calf in the attack at 4:30 a.m., New York police said.

"They were standing there when an unknown man approached and started shooting," said a New York police spokesman. Both were taken to Brookdale Hospital where their condition was not disclosed.

The shooting appeared to occur during a house party, with a refrigerator in the alley between two houses surrounded by empty bottles and spilled beer.

A neighbor complained that the party, a gathering around a refrigerator in an alley between two houses, started at 8 p.m. and "went on and on", only ending when the shots rang out in the first hours.

"The police need to close these parties," said the neighbor, alleging that the same house had seen a shooting in early summer.

The increased shooting has put more pressure on Mayor Bill de Blasio, who has offered only a vague plan to combat the problem that largely amounts to arms buyback programs and an increase in foot patrols in areas with high shots.