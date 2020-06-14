New York has received 25,000 complaints of non-compliance with reopening rules, says governor

Customers dine outside June 7 in New York. Bryan R. Smith / AFP / Getty Images

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said they have received reports from across the state that there are large gatherings, social estrangement is being violated, and people are not wearing masks. He said the state has received 25,000 business complaints that violate the reopening plan.

Manhattan and the Hamptons are "the main areas of the state with violations," said the governor.

"We have never received more complaints in a shorter period of time," he added.

He continued: "The alarming thing about the 25,000 is the volume, but it also shows how smart and offended people are complaining."

He said this is particularly true in bars and restaurants. "It is about breaking the law."

Cuomo reviewed the consequences to explain the seriousness of the situation. A bar or restaurant can lose its liquor license for violating the rules, "that's a big problem," he adds, "we're not kidding."

Inspectors and task force members are enforcing this, Cuomo said, adding that he called a couple of bars and restaurants himself after viewing images from the inside.

"You're playing with your license," he said he told them.

An individual also cannot violate the open container law, he added. "You can't stand on the sidewalk having a beer, you're violating the open container law"

He also advised local governments that if they are not governed, they will be closed.

Previously he said: "It is our behavior, nothing more and nothing less", which determines the future of the reopening. "When all the numbers are good, those numbers can change in a week."