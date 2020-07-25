New York Homeless Camp Grows Despite De Blasio's "Crackdown"

An entrenched group of homeless people is making life miserable for residents and merchants in Manhattan's East Village, despite Mayor Bill de Blasio's vote to "do whatever it takes" to break such camps.

The homeless people live under a scaffold along Second Avenue, between East Seventh and East Eighth streets, where they fixed the discarded furniture and placed a tarp under which two men slept on Friday afternoon.

"It makes me feel uncomfortable. It makes our city dirty and noisy," said neighborhood resident Olga, 78, who has lived in East Village for 33 years.

“There was a woman who pee and poop at the bus stop. It was very dirty and gross. No one wanted to use the bus stop. "

The owner of a restaurant across the street also said the situation seemed to be out of control.

"They started camping there when the weather got warmer and recently got bigger," said the restaurateur.

"Some of them have mental problems. They drink a lot and fight among themselves. They throw bottles.

On Thursday, de Blasio was questioned during his daily press conference about a series of other camps in Manhattan, after a raid by New York police that broke the "Occupy City Hall" site early Wednesday morning, about a month later that it was established.

"Anyone who tells us about a camp will be approached immediately by Homeless Services, Sanitation, (NY) PD," de Blasio said.

"Whatever is needed."

A homeless resident of the East Village camp, who identified herself as Solaura, 43, said she ended up there after losing a taxpayer-funded bed at the DoubleTree hotel in Chelsea.

Solaura, whose face and limbs are covered in tattoos, said she was a transsexual sex worker and could not abide by the rules that required her to be indoors at 10 p.m.

"I am a very marginalized person and I just don't have the same opportunity as many cisgender people when it comes to employment, so the work I do is at night or I would have no income," he said.

Another resident, who identified himself as Macswel Hasanoeddin, said he was registered to stay at a nearby shelter but had been living in the camp for the past two to three weeks.

"In the homeless shelters, people feel like it's a prison," said Hasanoeddin, 52.

“There are a lot of concerns about theft of things, so a lot of people don't want to go. The curfew is not a bad thing, but there are other factors that people don't want to deal with, so they prefer to stay on the street. "

The City Council did not return a request for comment.

Additional reporting by Julia Marsh