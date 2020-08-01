New York in secret talks to buy three school bus companies: sources

The city is in secret talks to buy three school bus companies and to operate its 1,300 vehicles, sources told The Post.

Right now, the Department of Education has contracts with various companies that provide a total of 10,000 buses to transport about 150,000 students a year.

DOE spokeswoman Miranda Barbot declined to comment on the pending deals, saying "families will know more before school starts and we are in final negotiations with our bus companies for transportation in the fall."

In a school reopening plan submitted Friday to the state Department of Health, the DOE says the COVID-19 pandemic may prevent the city from providing bus service for all students, and some may be able to get MetroCards. Others will have to hike.

"The DOE recommends that families, whenever possible, help reduce the number of students who need transportation by transporting their children to school alone, on foot, or by bike," the plan states.

While the goal is to transport all students in public and private schools that normally ride buses, including children with special needs, "it may not be possible to provide transportation through a conventional mode, such as a bus, and may require other modes are used. " The plan adds.

The presentation comes as several representatives from the bus companies and the drivers union said they have not yet received a DOE march order for the school's reopening, tentatively scheduled for September 10. The DOE says that students will attend in-person classes for one to three days. a week, while learning remotely the other days. Families who want full-time remote instruction can choose that option.

If bus service is provided, students must wear face covers at all times and sit within required social distance, except for members of the same household. This will reduce typical bus passenger capacity by approximately 25%, according to the plan.

But the bus staff will not decide if the children are sick, that is up to the parents, according to the plan: “Parents should screen their children before boarding a bus to make sure their child is well enough to board a bus and attend school, which may include temperature controls as needed. The bus staff will not administer the inspection before the buses are boarded. "

All DOE school buses will be cleaned and disinfected every day, he says, adding that parents should read these details to make sure their children don't have an "adverse reaction" to the chemicals.

The plan comes about because the DOE has not yet directly informed parents about bus transportation services and safety protocols.

Even city councilman Mark Treyger, chairman of the education committee, said senior DOE officials have ignored his repeated questions on the subject.

"I have asked the DOE if they have executed any school bus contracts and I receive radio silence," Treyger told the Post. "They leave everyone in the dark."