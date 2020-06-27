New York is lighting iconic landmarks to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Pride

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the initiative in a statement Friday.

"New York is the birthplace of the LGBTQ rights movement, and this year we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first Pride march in New York City," said Cuomo.

"Lighting these benchmarks is just one way we can come together this month and celebrate the progress we have made and send a clear message to the federal government and the world that LGBTQ people are welcome in this state, and we will never stop fighting. for equality. "

Governor Mario M. Cuomo's bridge adorned the colors of the transgender flag on Friday night, but the rest of the landmarks will light up starting Saturday night, including: