New York Knicks Faces Criticism for Declaration of Racial Equality

The statement said: "Each of us has a role to play in creating a more just and equal society, where there is no racism, bigotry, violence or hatred. We are with all who act for positive change."

However, the Knicks have faced a backlash, due to the time it took for a statement to be released and the omission of any reference to Black Lives Matter.

Sports show host Rich Eisen condemned the response as "a total and total disgrace."

The Knicks cheep The issuance of the statement has received more than a thousand responses, almost all of them responding negatively. THE MSGC did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.

& # 39; Turbulent weather & # 39;

Dolan, who oversees the daily operations of the Knicks, Rangers and WNBA team, the New York Liberty, had previously been criticized for an internal email that he had sent to MSGC employees on June 1 explaining why the The company had not released a public statement. after Floyd's death.

In the email, obtained by ESPN, Dolan writes: "We know that some of you have asked if our company will make a public statement about the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

"I want you to know, I realize the importance of this topic. Therefore, I want you to understand our internal position.

"This is a turbulent time in our country. The coronavirus and civil unrest have taken their toll on our way of life. At Madison Square Garden we uphold our values ​​of respect and a peaceful workplace. We always will.

"However, as companies in the sports and entertainment business, we are no more qualified than anyone to offer our opinion on social issues."

Less than 24 hours later, Dolan sent a follow-up email to staff condemning "racism against anyone."

It said: "Yesterday I made a sincere attempt to provide my perspective on a very difficult subject, one that has no easy answers.

"I know how important this topic is to many, and I don't want there to be any confusion about where I as an individual or we are as a company. So let me be clear: we vehemently condemn and reject racism against anyone, period."

When that memo was issued, only the Knicks and San Antonio Spurs had not yet spoken in public.