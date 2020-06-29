New York lifeguards sue ambulance operator for pay and labor violations

Emergency medical technicians and paramedics from other states who risked their lives to help New Yorkers during the coronavirus crisis say the FEMA subcontractor who hired them monitored every second of their deployment, including their sex lives, and then refused to pay them all their time. .

According to a surprising lawsuit filed in Brooklyn state court, private ambulance operator Ambulnz promised the group of first responders he recruited in March that "he would be paid 24 hours a day, 7 days a week" for deploying to the city ​​as COVID-19 cases began to skyrocket.

But Ambulnz kept his word after the recruits arrived, including refusing to pay people for the time it took them to drive their ambulances to New York, according to the lawsuit.

Once in the Big Apple, Ambulnz told recruits to "stay in their hotel rooms at all times when they are not on duty," the lawsuit said, and they were ordered to refrain from "consuming alcohol or engaging in any sexual activity. while they are at your hotel, in order to remain "on call" for any emergency. "

Those who disobeyed faced punishment, including possible termination, according to the lawsuit. Ambulnz even posted a security guard in the hotel lobby and required his workers to wear GPS devices to make sure they remained there, the lawsuit said.

In an interview with The Post, lead plaintiff James Richard said he worked seven days a week during the month of April, responding to heart attacks, shooting incidents, and COVID-19 cases while helping the fire department respond to calls to 911. When he was not working, Richard said he woke up to loud calls on his emergency response radio, which he had to have with him at all times.

The 29-year-old EMT from Murfreesboro, Tennessee said he only found out about the company's actual pay policy about two weeks after his period when he received a document showing that his pay – 1.25 times his regular pay, plus overtime. , for seven 12-hour shifts a week, would be less than other FEMA responders.

Richard was told he could accept the terms or go home, he said. "I didn't want to leave New York in that state," Richard said of the city's large number of COVID-19 cases. "Morally, I couldn't do that."

FEMA declined to provide information on its payment requirements, but the lawsuit claims that all other FEMA-contracted ambulance service companies during this time paid their EMTs and paramedics in shifts 24/7.

Once their workers returned home, Ambulnz asked them to sign general release agreements giving up their right to recover unpaid wages, said Sally Abrahamson, an attorney for the group. She said the company is also trying to enforce arbitration agreements that it had EMTs signed shortly before deploying them.

Ambulnz defended its payment practices in a statement saying it "verified the compensation practices for our New York City response contract COVID-19 with two top-tier independent labor law firms," ​​and that both firms "confirmed that our payroll practices exceeded the amount required by law. "

However, legal experts indicated that such conditions of employment deserve better treatment. "When you tell an employee that you have to stay in your hotel room, you can't have a beer and you can't have sex, that's good evidence that the time belongs to the company and must be compensable," said the Employment lawyer Louis Pechman, who teaches a course on wage theft at Fordham University.