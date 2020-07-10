New York man accused of sex trafficking of teen girls outside JFK-area hotel

A Queens man was charged Thursday with expelling two teens from a hotel near JFK where he held them captive for at least a week, prosecutors announced.

Tyrone Miles, 29, was charged with two counts of sex trafficking and other crimes for allegedly forcing teens, ages 16 and 17, to sleep with strangers for money and then pocket cash, Queens District Attorney said Melinda Katz.

He led the disgusting operation from a room at The JFK Inn Hotel between June 5 and 12, prosecutors said.

At the hotel, Miles allegedly had sex with the 16-year-old, then told her he would do the same to other men for money.

When she refused, he said, "I will kill you," prosecutors allege.

She also told her to lie to potential Johns about her age, so they would believe she was old enough to consent. The teenager was forced to sleep with several men for money, but he never saw a penny.

The monster also hit the girl, seriously injuring her, when she tried to escape, making her fear that she would hurt her again, or worse, if she did not comply, prosecutors said.

The second victim also feared that Miles would punish her if she did not obey his disgusting demands.

He was paid for repeated dates with strangers, with money raised by a woman, who was also allegedly staying in a hotel room. That woman was not publicly identified and has not been detained.

The two victims were kept separate from each other, and the 17-year-old was also not fed by Miles or the unidentified woman, prosecutors said.

In addition to sex trafficking and child sex trafficking, Miles from Jamaica was charged with two counts of forced prostitution, promotion of prostitution in the second degree and rape in the third degree.

He was prosecuted Thursday and is being held on $ 500,000 bail, according to court records. His next court date is scheduled for August 8.

If convicted, he faces between 10 and 50 years in prison.

Miles' defense attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.