New York man sues Blasio, NYPD over & # 39; unconstitutional & # 39;

A Manhattan man claims in a new lawsuit that Mayor Bill de Blasio and senior New York police officers have violated his constitutional rights by enforcing 8 p.m. curfew in New York amid protests across the city and riots this week.

William Hamilton of Morningside Heights said in the Manhattan federal court complaint that the curfew limits his freedom of expression and assembly because it does not give him enough time to participate in the demonstrations.

"I am a full-time employee and work 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday," wrote Hamilton in the civil rights complaint appointing De Blasio, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea and NYPD. Head of Department Terence Monahan as accused

“Due to the 8 pm curfew, my ability to participate in my constitutional right to freedom of expression and expression, to peacefully voice and voice my views on the Floyd case in Minneapolis, was limited as I did not have enough time to participate in any significant event due to the curfew ”, adds the complaint.

Hamilton adds that he cannot perform basic tasks in the city, including visiting an older friend, without fear of arrest.

"This includes walking my dog, shopping for groceries, buying medically necessary medications, caring for a downtown older friend of mine and other related activities outside my apartment without fear of breaking the law and being arrested," says the claim.

Hamilton seeks an immediate court order of the order with the complaint. A representative from the City's Legal Department did not immediately respond.