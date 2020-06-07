New York man who threatened to set fire to the Diamond District accused of "making terrorist threats," police say

A Brooklyn man who delivered a threat to New Yorkers during a live interview with Fox News on Saturday was charged with multiple crimes, including terrorist threats, police said.

During the live interview on Saturday afternoon, a man who identified himself as "Ace Burns" threatened to burn down the Diamond District if New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio did not they met with the protesters and gave the youth "some direction."

"Today, I will give a demonstration from the Barclay Center at 6pm to the City Council, and that is the first stop, and we hope that [Mayor] De Blasio and [Governor] Cuomo will come out and talk to us and give us the Young people have a certain direction, "Burns told Fox News journalist Jacqui Heinrich.

"But if they don't, then [the] next stop is the Diamond District," he said, referring to a block on 47th Street in Manhattan known for jewelry stores. "And gasoline, thanks to Trump, is terribly cheap. So we are giving them the opportunity right now to do the right thing."

Later Saturday, New York police said they "identified the man [and] led him to be interviewed."

Burns, 34, whose real name is Israel Burns, has been charged with one count of terrorist threats, aggravated harassment and false reports, the NYPD said. He is now in the reservation center and has not been released.

Protests in New York City occur amidst others across the country over the death of George Floyd while he was in the custody of a white police officer in Minneapolis late last month. The officer, Derek Chauvin, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder. But the protests have also turned into violent riots, looting, and clashes with police in New York and across the country.

