New York Mayor de Blasio says Governor Cuomo owes NYPD an apology

"I think he owes an apology to 36,000 working men and women who have been risking their lives for all of us," said the mayor.

"The important point here is that it dishonored the men and women of the New York police in an entirely inappropriate way for any leader. Any elected official who blames the New York police while they were fighting on the streets to restore order and protect people, I think it's embarrassing. "

When Mullins said a statement from the governor's office clarifies that he does not blame the New York police, but the mayor himself and New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea, De Blasio said "if I wanted to say to Commissioner Shea , he's a big boy, he could. " Commissioner Shea said. "

De Blasio said he had "a lot of confidence in the New York Police" and his ability to keep New Yorkers safe without the National Guard and the state police.

"We do not want heavily armed people who are not trained for the circumstance and not here because that can lead to an altercation, which can lead to the loss of life that the current crisis would take and would make it much worse." said.

However, de Blasio also said that the "personal" and philosophical differences "he has with fellow Democrat Cuomo do not" prevent us from working together to do things in a crisis. "

What cuomo said

"The New York police and the mayor did not do their job last night. I believe that," Cuomo said in his comments at a press conference in Albany.

"I think the mayor underestimates the scope of the problem. I think he underestimates the duration of the problem. And I don't think they have used enough police to address the situation … What happened in New York City was inexcusable," Cuomo said.

He argued that de Blasio should have accepted his offer to use the National Guard, which the mayor has rejected.

"My option is to displace the mayor of New York City and bring the National Guard, as governor, in a state of emergency and basically take over the mayor's job," Cuomo said.

But he emphasized that he is not at that point yet, and that calling the National Guard would be "a chaotic situation in the midst of an already chaotic situation."

In a response posted on social media, de Blasio said members of the Guard "are not trained for the circumstances here, they have not spent decades working on the relationship between the police and the community, particularly in the intensive way in which has worked in recent years. "

There was widespread looting in downtown Manhattan on Monday night, with fires and smashed buildings.

Across the East River, up to 1,000 protesters marched peacefully in Brooklyn, despite the curfew across the city. The protesters told CNN reporters that they must get their message out against police brutality.