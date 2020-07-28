New York Mayor Says Jobs of First Responders and Health Workers Are at Risk Under Republican Senate Stimulus Plan

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday criticized the Republican Senate's new coronavirus stimulus plan, telling reporters that the proposal "is not an initiator" and, if it is not strengthened, it would put certain front-line workers at risk of losing their jobs.

De Blasio, a Democrat, opened Tuesday's daily press conference with his thoughts on the plan, addressing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell by name when speaking about the plan and telling him that "there wasn't much encouragement there "

"The Republican Senate plan just doesn't work, and it certainly fails in places most affected by the coronavirus, like New York City." … You literally miss out on helping us fight, fight this disease, restart our economy, "he said." Think of the first responders, the heroes of health care, think of the teachers, think of the sanitation workers in all the people we depend on, who right now don't know if they will have their jobs in the future. "

McConnell, flanked by top Republican presidents on Capitol Hill Monday, revealed his long-awaited proposal. Providing some $ 105 billion to schools and universities, K-12 funds leaned toward campuses that reopen with in-person learning. There's more money for virus testing, $ 15 billion for child care centers, and business benefits, including a new round of loans under the Paycheck Protection Program, tax exemptions, and a broad shield of civil liability from the COVID-19 related lawsuits.

But de Blasio said the party package is not enough.

"The people who fought this crisis and saved us do not know what the future is like, not only here but throughout the country," he continued. “No new revenue is expected, therefore, unless this stimulus occurs in Washington at the level we need, we cannot save the jobs we deserve, we cannot restart our economy. "

In a previous tweet, de Blasio said McConnell "spent months trying to hide from this pandemic" and called the proposed plan "pathetic."

The Republican proposal would also provide another round of direct payments of $ 1,200 based on the same formula from the previous aid bill.

It also provides $ 1.7 billion for a new FBI headquarters in Washington, an expense not related to the pandemic that is a top priority for the president, but not for lawmakers or McConnell.

Aid runs out on Friday for a weekly unemployment benefit of $ 600 that Democrats call a lifesaver for unemployed Americans. Under the Republican Party proposal, the increase in unemployment would drop to $ 200 a week for two months through September and be phased out in a new system that guarantees no more than 70 percent of an employee's previous salary. States may request an additional two months, if necessary, to make the transition.

