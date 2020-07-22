New York Mayor shown holding Lady Liberty's severed head on mocking placard

Some New Yorkers' frustration with Mayor Bill de Blasio seemed to hit a boiling point Tuesday, with a banner from the mayor displayed on the Staten Island Freeway.

The banner featured the Democrat wearing a Marxist revolutionary Che Guevara T-shirt and holding Lady Liberty's severed head.

"It's what he's doing to New York, he's cutting off the head of the largest city on Earth," Scott LoBaido, the artist behind the banner, told the New York Post.

MAYORS OF PORTLAND, CHICAGO, ATLANTA, OTHER GREAT CITIES DEMAND THE WITHDRAWAL OF THE & # 39; FEDERAL FORCES & # 39;

"New York has become a shit hole because of this guy," LoBaido continued. "He hates real New Yorkers: policemen, firefighters … people who built this city."

The artist's banner appeared on an overpass at Highway 13B during the afternoon rush hour, the Post reported.

Among the images that retweeted the banner was Nicole Malliotakis, a Republican state legislator from Staten Island who is running for a position in the United States House of Representatives in November.

Malliotakis was previously the Republican candidate who ran against De Blasio for mayor of the Big Apple in 2017.

In an earlier Twitter message Tuesday, Malliotakis retweeted photos of New York government buildings covered in graffiti from recent riots. The images included policemen depicted as pigs, as well as the "A" logo used by anarchists, stylized to also resemble the communist hammer and sickle.

"@NYCMayor is perfectly fine with the anti-police graffiti and the spray-painted hammer and sickle on the #NYC government buildings," Malliotakis wrote. “(H) eck, he may have spray painted them himself. Disgusting."

De Blasio, 59, now serving his second term as mayor of the nation's largest city, is among a group of Democratic mayors across the country who have been receiving criticism from his constituents as well as from President Trump. and other Republicans, for their handling. from the coronavirus pandemic, the riots and other riots that followed George Floyd's May 25 death in Minneapolis, and recent spikes in shootings and other crimes.

One of de Blasio's staunchest critics has been US Rep. Lee Zeldin, a New York Republican, who has called for de Blasio to be removed from office.

"I don't think New York City is going to survive the rest of Mayor de Blasio's term," Zeldin told Fox News earlier this month.

Other Democratic mayors facing similar criticism include Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, and Portland, Oregon Mayor Ted Wheeler.

Earlier this month, President Trump targeted De Blasio after reports that New York City planned to cut the city's police budget by $ 1 billion and paint a "Black Lives Matter" mural on the street at along Fifth Avenue, just outside Trump Tower.

"New York is slashing $ $ from the police for A BILLION DOLLARS, and yet @NYCMayor is going to paint a big, expensive, yellow Black Lives Matter sign on Fifth Avenue, denigrating this luxurious avenue," Trump tweeted. this month.

De Blasio, who later helped Black Lives Matter activists paint the mural, responded to the president by implying that Trump was racist.

"This is what you don't understand," de Blasio wrote. “Blacks BUILT 5th Ave and much of this nation. Their "luxury" came from HIS work, for which they have never been fairly compensated. We are honoring you. The fact that you see it as denigrating your street is the definition of racism ”.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tuesday's outburst of frustration against De Blasio came a day after another New York Democrat, former Speaker of the State Assembly Sheldon Silver, was sentenced to more than six years in prison after being convicted of corruption charges.

Silver, whose district covered Lower Manhattan in New York City, was arrested on January 22, 2015, just three weeks after he was elected President of the Assembly for the eleventh time. He resigned a few days later.