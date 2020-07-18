New York Molotov cocktail suspect Samantha Shader pleads not guilty: report

A New York state woman accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail into a New York City police van during a George Floyd protest in May pleaded not guilty on Friday, according to a report.

Samantha Shader, 27, of Saugerties, could spend 20 years in prison if convicted of all seven charges against her, the New York Daily News reported.

Four police officers were inside the truck when Shader allegedly dumped the crude explosive device, which smashed two of the truck's windows, according to the report.

Shader initially told investigators that a black protester had given him the device, but that account was discredited after police intercepted a note to Shader from a friend implying that he had supplied the bomb, the Daily News reported.

That friend, identified as Timothy Amerman, 29, also of Saugerties, was arrested and charged in connection with the van incident and was released on bail on July 6 pending further court action, according to the report. He could spend 10 years in prison, the New York Post reported.

Shader was detained in a Brooklyn jail and is due to return to court on August 11, the Daily News reported.

Two other suspects, Brooklyn attorneys Urooj Rahman, 31, and Colinford Mattis, 32, are facing charges in connection with a separate Molotov cocktail attack on an unoccupied New York police vehicle, authorities said.