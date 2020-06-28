New York mother killed in trash fall buried in debt: lawyers

The ugly divorce of a Manhattan mother and her wealthy husband is still unfolding, almost two years after she was mysteriously thrown to death by a garbage dump.

The attorneys who represented Lara Prychodko, 48, in a divorce proceeding are now seeking $ 321,629 plus interest and fees from David Schlachet, who they say pocketed all of the couple's assets and has not paid their debts.

The money was in Prychokdo's IRA, his only asset when he died in July 2018, and would go toward paying off his creditors, according to a lawsuit filed in the Manhattan Supreme Court.

Schalchet did not respond to The Post's request for comment.

His lawyers claim that Schlachet illegally transferred the money to his son's beneficiary account, which he manages.

"As a result of the IRA transfer, Ms. Prychodko's estate has no significant assets to distribute to her creditors, and to date no distribution has been made," according to court documents, which also allege that Schlachet moved the money. because he knew his wife. he owed "substantial attorney fees" and wanted to "hinder, delay, or defraud" his legal team.

Prychodko's death was declared an accident by police, but a private autopsy of Michael Baden, the former chief coroner of the city, suggested that he may have been strangled before the 27-story fall.

Prychodko had been fired in 2013 from her job at WebMD: Her boyfriend, Wayne Gattinella, was CEO until 2012, and "had no significant income" other than the $ 4,375 a month that Schlachet had been ordered to pay her during the divorce process. . , court documents allege.

Less than five months before his death, a judge also ordered Schlachet to disburse more than $ 30,000 in attorney fees as part of the divorce negotiations.