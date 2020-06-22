New York Museum of Natural History to remove Teddy Roosevelt statue, authorities say

A prominent statue of Theodore Roosevelt will be removed from the entrance to the American Museum of Natural History in New York City after years of objections symbolizing colonial expansion and racial discrimination, officials such as Mayor Bill de Blasio announced.

The bronze statue at the museum's Central Park West entrance since 1940, according to the New York Times, depicted Roosevelt on horseback with a Native American man and an African man standing next to the horse.

"The American Museum of Natural History has asked to remove the statue of Theodore Roosevelt because it explicitly represents blacks and indigenous people as subjugated and racially inferior," de Blasio announced in a written statement Sunday. "It is the right decision and the right time to remove this troublesome statue."

In 2017, protesters splashed red, blood-representing liquid at the base of the statue and released a statement calling for its removal as an emblem of "patriarchy, white supremacy, and settler colonialism."

"In the past few weeks, our museum community has been deeply moved by the growing movement for racial justice that emerged after the murder of George Floyd," museum president Ellen Futter told the Times.

"We have observed that the attention of the world and the country has increasingly become statues as powerful and hurtful symbols of systemic racism," he added. "Simply put, the time has come to move it."

Anti-racism protests have continued in major cities, and some have turned violent, after the May 25 murder of George Mayyd in Minneapolis, the African-American man who died after a white police officer was seen pressing his knee. in his neck.

Authorities said it has not been determined when the Roosevelt statue will be removed and where it will go.

"The composition of the equestrian statue does not reflect the legacy of Theodore Roosevelt," Theodore Roosevelt IV, the president's great-grandson, said in a statement to the Times. "It is time to move the statue and move on."

Futter said the museum opposed the statue, but not Roosevelt, a pioneering conservationist whose father was a founding member of the institution and who served as the governor of New York before becoming the 26th president of the United States. She said the museum was naming its Biodiversity Hall for Roosevelt "in recognition of its heritage of conservation."

