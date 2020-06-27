New York needs leaders to defend New York police, and against crime

Who will defend the miracle of reducing crime in this city? Saving so many lives, especially African American youth? Who will have the strength to return?

The city, in fact much of the state, is in crisis, with shootings and homicides on the rise; however, political leaders are still focused on overwhelming or removing the police, with lawmakers and executives obsessed with appeasing calls for less law enforcement across the country. board.

Policemen of all ranks are desperate. Deputy Inspector Richard Brea, commander of the 46th Bronx Precinct, resigned on Friday in protest: With the last major street crime units disbanded this month, he doesn't know how to fight explosive violence, and says his superiors have no answers. .

The head of the Brea union, the Captains Endowment Association, says New York police may also resign: Drop CompStat, the central device for ensuring that every precinct keeps crime low, because that task is becoming impossible as the politicians take the tool after another outlaw police hands

Meanwhile, the Detective Union has warned Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark that its members are no longer able to work with many of their DA assistants, who, following George Floyd's protests, signed a letter accusing the New York police officers routinely using excessive force.

Of course, DA offices across the state are in crisis and face massive resignations because the one-year "no bail" law makes it very difficult to protect the public, requiring the release of revolving doors even from chronic criminals.

The blockades have added to that problem: closing the courts and delaying trials so that hundreds of more accused armed criminals walk the streets. New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea warns that the entire criminal justice system is "imploding."

There's always room for police reform and criminal justice, and we've been very supportive, from the State Raise Age law to the federal First Step law. We have called for the complete end of the cash bond, provided the change also gives judges discretion to imprison clearly dangerous or persistent criminals.

But what New York is seeing now is not criminal justice reform, it is a collapse, one that will not stop even when the pandemic ends.

The city and the state need leaders to face insanity.

• Commissioner Shea: Defend your officers; tell them what to do on the streets; Introduce new training as needed. Tell the mayor that he may have to reverse his decision to shut down crime units, and that any further appeasement by police officers will be a disaster.

• Mayor de Blasio: Stop pleasing. He finished arresting and recording and oversaw the increase in precision police surveillance and stronger community-precinct relations, directly addressing the real complaints, while keeping crime under control. But now crime is on the rise, and the left still wants more. Stop pretending that the NYPD can "adjust" to every new attempt to coerce the cops. You can't appease the anti-police movement and still keep New York safe.

•City Council President Corey Johnson: Shows some spinal column. You know that the prosperity of the city depends on its security, and that any significant disbursement by the New York police will push New York into a deep downward spiral. He wants to become mayor, but at this rate, the city's next mayor will envy Abe Beame.

•Governor Cuomo: Why do you get lost in action? You have been shy on this front for years, complying with the bail law when you needed to know better, but always finding some excuse to deny the truth in public or blame someone else. Defend the foundations of law and order, sir, or you will lose the trust of the vast center of New York State.

New Yorkers of all races and ethnicities want an end to police brutality, but not an end to the police entirely. Black homeowners, residents of the New York City Housing Authority, and small business owners also want safe neighborhoods. They love the bad guys on the streets. Just as importantly, they want the lives of black crime victims to matter, as much as the lives of those lost to police brutality. If city politicians are going to please them, they should also respond to these special interests.

New York City began a long and bleak decline in the 1960s that saw the rise in crime, the flight of the middle class, and the collapse of municipal finances. A partial change began in the Koch years, but began to skyrocket only when the New York police moved to decisively reduce crime in the early 1990s. That change made the biggest difference in the city's poorest neighborhoods, whose residents paid the highest price for poor police surveillance.

It would be an unparalleled tragedy if New York leaders sacrificed those accomplishments simply because everyone feared defending the truth.