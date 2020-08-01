New York pandemic program error problem

We would have more hope that the reopening of the school will come out if other pandemic programs in the city show fewer errors.

The much-hyped GetFoodNYC saw at least two black eyes this week: On Monday, 34 unopened food boxes appeared on the side of a Queens underpass. The resident who saw them called 311 and was told they would pick them up, but more than eight hours later they were still lying there.

That news led a Brooklyn woman to alert The Post that four to five boxes of unwanted foods had appeared in her home since May since May, despite many calls to 311. Our coverage reportedly fixed the error. , but how many other errors? Meals delivered have been wasted?

More troubling is a New York Times account of the most difficult start to the city's contact tracking program. On private message boards, newly hired contact trackers share serious concerns. One wrote, "I don't think this is the kind of job that we should 'praise', and that's the feeling I've had at times." Another: "The lack of communication and organization is crazy."

But the worst problems came in the first six weeks, and the program is now two months old. "All signs indicate that the program has been effective in helping the city avoid the resurgence we are seeing in other states," says mayoral spokeswoman Avery Cohen.

As always with the City Council, it is: cross your fingers and hope they do it on time.