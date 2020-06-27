New York parents want ex-cop with 'anti-black' views outside the board of education

Brooklyn parents are at war with the Department of Education over a high-profile father accused of expressing "anti-black" views, and a superintendent who they say turns his back on prejudice.

They demand that Chancellor Richard Carranza expel Vito La Bella, a father of three and a retired lieutenant from the New York Police Department who is on the District 20 Community Education Council, an advisory panel of parent-elect leaders, citing their publications in social networks that say they are incendiary.

And they are also pushing for his alleged facilitator, Superintendent Karina Costantino, to withdraw, claiming that he has tolerated LaBella's "racism" while turning a blind eye to educational inequalities.

“Vito LaBella has a long history of promoting anti-black views and firing parents who disagree with him. In recent days, their racism has intensified to publicly devalue black lives and defend police violence, ”says the open letter to Carranza, now signed by nearly 250 people who live, work, or attend school in the district. diverse.

On her open Facebook page, LaBella said George Floyd was "unfairly killed" by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

But he also posted the "Blue Lives Matter" symbol and recalled New York police officers killed on the job.

"In a world where Ivy League attorneys are trying to kill cops, Blue Lives Matter is even more relevant than ever," LaBella posted, referring to two attorneys accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail into a police car from New York during a protest on May 29.

He called Black Lives Matter a "whistle to hurt the police" and refused to vote on a resolution recognizing the movement unless it also mentions the looting and riots related to the protests.

After a police officer fatally shot Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta, LaBella posted a comment from a black Brooklyn Tech HS student, who commented, "Unlike the other shootings, this one seems legitimate to me."

Writing: "The colorblind is no longer okay," he posted a photo of a group of veterans ducting a man in a wheelchair with the caption: "It could be a veteran if there is no black, brown, or white, just green !! Facebook put a "violence or graphic content" warning accompanying the photo.

Reached by The Post, LaBella, a New York police traffic officer for 31 years, was unapologetic.

"I'm being canceled," he said of the urge to rip it off. "It is the culture of canceling steroids."

Meanwhile, the parents said Costantino ignored the issue of racial injustice in a letter to the community after Floyd's murder, and instead chose to defend his own district.

In the letter, he described the district as "a wonderful mosaic of our immigrant families standing side by side," adding, "We will continue to celebrate our great diversity … fostering an environment where respect for all remains a priority and a core value. "

Reached this week, Costantino did not address specific complaints, saying only: "I have my record of 14 years."

District 20, which covers southwest Brooklyn near the Verrazano Bridge, includes Borough Park, Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights, Southern Sunset Park, and the Fort Hamilton Military Base. It is the home of immigrants from all over the world. Schools are popular and overcrowded.

The DOE had no comment on the call to remove Costantino, but said it will investigate LaBella's public comments.