New York Party People Boo Policemen Who Break The Sidewalk Drinking Amid The Coronavirus

They've gone from boozing to booing in the East Village.

The cheeky outdoor drinking continued for a second night in the hip neighborhood on Saturday, with booers booing the police who kindly asked that the mostly unmasked and not socially distanced crowds go home.

The drink violated open container laws in the neighborhood for the second consecutive night.

Is this the carnival king? It seems the Ohio state decided to have spring break tonight, ”an angry East Villager told The Post.

Marked New York police vehicles circled the neighborhood's streets on Saturday night, sirens on as they played a prerecorded message advising drinkers to keep a safe distance.

Police increased their presence, albeit with a light touch, after revelers on Friday night approached. contempt of Governor Andrew Cuomo and locals alike.

"They've been here all day doing really stupid nonsense," said Jamie, 64, who was sitting on a stretch in the neighborhood with friends.

"They don't wear masks. I don't even think they live here. They're only here for the party."

However, he noted that while he would like to see the police act, he did not want unnecessary confrontations.

Partygoers have flocked to the neighborhood for the first weekend under Phase One of the state's reopening of the coronavirus.

While restaurants and bars are still prohibited from allowing customers to enter, they are still allowed to offer take-out and alcoholic beverage delivery options.

Many Saturday nights they wore no masks, prompting an East Village Social bartender to step out onto the sidewalk with a megaphone asking the crowd to cover their faces.

Andrew Rigie, executive director of the NYC Hospitality Alliance, criticized bars for facilitating the outdoor party, but said elected officials share some guilt for not creating safe ways for establishments to earn money.

“Serving customers who hang out on sidewalks and streets that violate open container laws and setting up tables before we are allowed to do so jeopardizes the progress we have made to flatten the curve. And serving customers who don't wear masks doesn't help either, ”Rigie said in a statement.

"However, this pent-up demand demonstrates why our restaurants and bars now need a legal and regulated system for eating and drinking outdoors, and should be provided with clear guidelines and expectations on when they can open outdoors and indoors."