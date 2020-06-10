New York Passes Police Reform Package That Governor Andrew Cuomo Will Sign Into Law

This comes after two weeks of protests against police brutality across the country as the country falters over the recent death of several black Americans at the hands of the police, including George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis last month after that a white police officer knelt on his neck. for more than eight minutes.

"There is a time for change and we are going to make a change, and we are going to pass legislation this week that I am going to sign that will lead the nation in police reform, publishing disciplinary records, what they call the 50th, prohibiting strangleholds, what should have been done a long time ago, and that will be in state law, "Cuomo said Wednesday.

A coalition of unions and police associations has voiced opposition to many of the bills, calling them "anti-police."

Most legislative action is not new to lawmakers, and they have never left the committee in recent years. But politicians say now is the time to approve them.

"Make no mistake, we know what we did is not a cure. We know it is a first step. You recognize that laws alone are important, but they cannot solve racism in the United States," said Andrea Stewart-Cousins, leader. of the majority of the Senate. he said in the Senate on Wednesday when the legislative body voted on the package's final bill.

"It begins to eradicate injustice and bring justice to our justice system. It is a step and it is a path to equality. Unfortunately, we all know that there will be more moments that will shake us all, but in this chamber we also understand that our response to Those moments will make all the difference, "said Stewart-Cousins.

The state assembly and Senate organs, led by members of the Democratic majority, passed a bill that mandates that a police officer who injures or kills someone through the use of "a similar choke or restraint" may be charged with a class C felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

The bill is named after Eric Garner, an African American man who died as a result of a police choke during an arrest in 2014. The choke tactic was already prohibited by New York police at the time of the incident.

Politicians first introduced a version after Garner's death, but did not advance.

Another bill will designate the attorney general as an independent prosecutor for matters related to the death of unarmed civilians caused by the police. This measure technically codifies an executive order that Cuomo ordered in 2014 following Garner's death.

Civil rights activist the Rev. Al Sharpton spoke in support of the legislation at a press conference with Garner's mother last week.

"I thought if we had passed these bills in New York and if there had been a prosecution of those who killed Eric Garner that maybe that police hadn't thought they could have gotten away with Floyd because we saw the sign in New York. There was a sign from New York that you can get away with keeping someone from breathing if you have a blue uniform, "Sharpton said.

Another action will allow the disciplinary records of police, fire or correctional officers to be released without your written consent. It is the revocation of a 1976 statute known as Section 50-a of the New York State Civil Rights Act, which was originally enacted to exempt police officers from being cross-examined during criminal proceedings, according to the draft law.

"All he is doing is reversing an exemption in police records, so now a police officer is like a school teacher … it is just parity and equality with all other public employees. It is just justice and equity in across the board, "Cuomo said.

New York Police Department officials have recognized the need for reform in this area.

"The New York Police Department has long advocated for law reform. Department executives have publicly spoken about the need for justice and transparency in the law and have testified in Albany in support of an amendment to achieve that. "said police spokesman Sgt. Jessica McRorie said in a statement to CNN.

Police unions, including The New York City Police Charitable Association says the legislation reflects only one perspective and will lead to unfair policies.

Regarding 50-a, the coalition said in a statement that it is concerned that all complaints, including those that have not been fully investigated or substantiated, are released. He says a judge already has discretion to release those records, and there is concern that officers may not have a chance to be heard.

Several other bills passed this week target the use of police force and the demographics behind those incidents.

A bill will compel an officer to report any discharge from his weapon in which a person could have been hit, within six hours of the incident.

Another will require the courts to collect and publish racial and other demographic data on all low-level crimes, including misdemeanors and rapes. It will require police departments to report annually on arrest-related deaths.

A bill passed Tuesday will direct the State Police Division to provide all state police officers with camera cameras to be used each time an officer conducts a patrol and prescribes mandatory situations when the camera is turned on and recorded.

Lawmakers address incidents such as the recent viral video of Amy Cooper calling 911, in a bill that bans false 911 reporting based on race and makes it a crime.

New York is just one of several government agencies working on police reform.

Democrats at the federal level on Monday announced radical legislation in the most expansive effort in recent years to crack down at the federal level against police practices across the United States. However, he is expected to face strong resistance from Republicans, law enforcement unions and local officials who do not want Washington to intervene in their policymaking.