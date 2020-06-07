New York plans to move some police funds to youth and social services





His announcement comes as discussions grow across the country over fading police forces, with some activists calling on city officials to invest more of the city's budget in communities, especially the marginalized where it occurs. much of the police.

The news also comes as protests continue across the country after George Floyd's death at the hands of police in Minneapolis. Demonstrations have sometimes been turbulent in New York, with violence by both the police and against them.

"These will be the first steps that my Administration will take in the next 18 months to rebuild a fairer City that deeply addresses injustice and disparity," de Blasio said in a statement.

The city would only reallocate funds in a way that would ensure the city remained safe, de Blasio said at a press conference.

"While we have taken many steps to reform the police in this city, there is clearly more work to be done to strengthen trust between the officers and the New Yorkers they serve," de Blasio said. De Blasio said New York City will find "finding significant savings in the New York Police budget" that will go toward "youth development and social services for communities of color." Going forward, the city will remove street vendors from the responsibilities of the New York police, so they can focus on "the real drivers of crime," the mayor said.

Two New York Police Officers Suspended Without Pay 2 Other cities are also taking action. Two New York Police Officers Suspended Without Pay Two New York police officers have been suspended without pay for their actions in monitoring protesters and a supervisor for one of them has been reassigned, the mayor said. Agents who were suspended include one accused of shoving a woman to the ground in Brooklyn last Friday, and another accused of knocking down the face of a protester who covered them and spraying them with spray paper that day. Both officers also face new disciplinary measures. A supervisor who was in charge of the officer who pushed the woman was reassigned and more reviews are being done, de Blasio said. Other cities are also taking action. Other cities have also made efforts to dismantle the police. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey was loudly booed when he told protesters Saturday that he did not support the dissolution of the police department. On Sunday, nine members of the Minneapolis City Council announced that they intend to dismantle and dismantle the city's police department. Last week, after Californians denounced a proposal to increase the Los Angeles Police Department's budget to $ 1.86 billion, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti agreed to cut between $ 100 and $ 150 million the proposed funds. When asked Sunday about recent calls to dismantle the police, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that dismantling or dispossessing entire police departments would lead to more looting, a problem that New York City has been trying during protests. "But there is no police? You get looted," Cuomo said. "That's what you get. No one wants that." De Blasio said New York City will work to bring the voices of the community to the highest levels of NYPD by hiring community ambassadors. Conversations with a working group of city leaders for equity and inclusion led him to make the change, the mayor said. The task force also made recommendations on what the NYPD should focus on.

