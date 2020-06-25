New York Police arrest officer seen putting man in stranglehold over the weekend

The officer, David Afanador, 39, was charged with "attempted strangulation" and "strangulation," the statement said.
Afanador would likely be prosecuted Thursday morning, the Queens District Attorney's Office tells CNN.
CNN contacted the police union for more details.
Afanador, who has been suspended without pay since the video came out, has been with the police for 15 years.
The New York City Council last week approved a package of police reform measures, including an official ban on bottlenecks. The bills were passed amid protests across the country sparked by the death of George Floyd after a Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee on his neck for several minutes.
The body camera of the New York incident was released as part of Mayor Bill de Blasio's directives last week. The victim this week was recovering from his injuries.
"The video is very troubling," a spokesman for De Blasio's office said Sunday. "We are pleased that the NYPD is immediately launching an investigation to get to the bottom of what happened."