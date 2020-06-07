New York Police Captains criticize union leaders by email

The powerful New York Police Captains Union on Saturday criticized unidentified "elected officials" in a vicious letter to members, complaining that due to lack of leadership, police are convicted if they crack down on protesters who they break the law against George Floyd, and convicted if they don't. & # 39; t.

The no-win scenario was described by Captains & # 39; Endowment Association President Chris Monahan, who took the helm of the union in December.

"They don't endorse you and will use you as a political pawn!" the e-mailed letter says the nameless offensive pols in bold.

“My assessment is:‘ Hands off the protester / looter, they will be mugged by them. Hands on the protester / looter will be attacked by our elected officials. "BE CAREFUL!" warns

When asked for clarification, Monahan told The Post: "We just have to see who votes" Yes "for the anti-police legislation series and who votes no Monday in Albany."

The email began offering sympathy to cross-blown captains to monitor a pandemic and ten days of protests.

"We are facing difficult times, between COVID-19, the day after day of protests and looting in our city, the long hours and the cancellation of our RDOs," the email begins.

"I commend each of our members."

It ends with a promise and a prayer: “Rest assured that if the wheel of misfortune falls on any of you, the CEA will be there to defend and protect you.

"Religious or not, at this time Saint Michael must pray for us because our leaders have abandoned us."

San Miguel is the patron saint of police and military officers.

New York Police and Mayor Bill de Blasio have often found themselves in conflict since protests over Floyd's death in police custody in Minneapolis stirred up racial tensions across the country.

On Saturday, when the city's protests entered a second weekend, thousands of people marched through Manhattan and Brooklyn, and many demanded that the New York police be rejected.

City Comptroller Scott Stringer has urged cutting the New York Police $ 6 billion budget and funneling that money back to the community.