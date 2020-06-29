New York police cars hit glass bottles and other debris in Harlem after responding to the reported shooting report





"Shot spotters" are meters located in New York City that detect the sound of gunshots. After determining the approximate location of the shooting, the meters relayed information to 911 operators, who initiate a police response, a New York police spokesman said.

O & # 39; Donnell said that while a preliminary investigation into the shooting resulted in the discovery of several worn casings and two bullets fired, no injuries were reported as a result of the shooting.

Police tried to disperse a crowd of approximately 500 people who gathered in the vicinity of where New York Police officers had responded, but "several people threw glass bottles and objects at officers," said O & # 39; Donnell.

"Additional police units were called to the scene and verbal dispersal orders were issued to the large group. Officers' attempts to advance into the crowd again encountered bottles and debris," according to O & # 39; Donnell.