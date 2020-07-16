New York Police Chief and 3 officers injured after clash with protesters

"Three officers violently attacked by protesters crossing the Brooklyn Bridge," department said on its verified Twitter page . "The officers suffered serious injuries. This is not a peaceful protest, this will not be tolerated."

Describing the injuries, a police officer told CNN that a lieutenant received a head laceration, one sergeant suffered an orbital fracture in one of his eyes, and another sergeant suffered a head laceration that required eight staples.

The incident occurred earlier on Wednesday when protesters began disrupting a peaceful march organized by a pro-police religious group, the official told CNN.

The two sides converged on the Brooklyn Bridge, and when police arrested a counter-protester for being on the road, officers were assaulted. There were 37 arrests in total during the clashes, the official said.