New York Police Chief and 3 officers injured after clash with protesters

Describing the injuries, a police officer told CNN that a lieutenant received a head laceration, one sergeant suffered an orbital fracture in one of his eyes, and another sergeant suffered a head laceration that required eight staples.
The incident occurred earlier on Wednesday when protesters began disrupting a peaceful march organized by a pro-police religious group, the official told CNN.
The two sides converged on the Brooklyn Bridge, and when police arrested a counter-protester for being on the road, officers were assaulted. There were 37 arrests in total during the clashes, the official said.
Additionally, New York Police Department Chief Terence Monahan suffered cuts and bruises on his hand, according to multiple law enforcement officers.
Protests by the police in the US have erupted in recent months after cases of violent arrest and murder.