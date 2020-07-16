New York Police Chief and 3 officers injured after clash with protesters

By
Zaheer
-
0
2


"Three officers violently attacked by protesters crossing the Brooklyn Bridge," department said on its verified Twitter page. "The officers suffered serious injuries. This is not a peaceful protest, this will not be tolerated."

Describing the injuries, a police officer told CNN that a lieutenant received a head laceration, one sergeant suffered an orbital fracture in one of his eyes, and another sergeant suffered a head laceration that required eight staples.

Officers feel abandoned as protesters demand radical police reform

The incident occurred earlier on Wednesday when protesters began disrupting a peaceful march organized by a pro-police religious group, the official told CNN.

The two sides converged on the Brooklyn Bridge, and when police arrested a counter-protester for being on the road, officers were assaulted. There were 37 arrests in total during the clashes, the official said.

Additionally, New York Police Department Chief Terence Monahan suffered cuts and bruises on his hand, according to multiple law enforcement officers.

Protests by the police in the US have erupted in recent months after cases of violent arrest and murder.

While the protests have been largely peaceful, clashes have erupted when protesters have claimed responsibility for the deaths of African-Americans, including Rayshard Brooks, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd.
In Seattle last month, protesters occupied a neighborhood without a police presence called the Capitol Hill Occupation Protest.

CNN's Madeline Holcombe contributed to this report.



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here