New York Police Chief Terence Monahan told police officers concerned about the new laws: "We can't be afraid!"

The highest-ranking uniformed police officer in the NYPD exploded in anger during a CompStat meeting on Thursday, saying to police, "We can't be afraid to do what we do!" Video obtained by The Post shows.

Department chief Terence Monahan exploded during the crime statistics meeting when a deputy told him that police officers were concerned about a controversial new city law that, in part, makes it a crime to kneel on the chest or the back of a suspect while making an arrest.

"They are concerned about [taking] a bag of crack from the right person, the right dealer, and his knee accidentally, unintentionally, on his back," said Deputy Director Brian McGee, commander of the Manhattan North Detective Bureau. Monahan had a message for police officers concerned about the new laws: "We can't be afraid!"

Monahan, who was injured while trading blows with an anti-police protester last week, interrupted McGee before he could finish.

"You know what? I wasn't scared when I was fighting the guy on the Brooklyn Bridge," Monahan thundered.

"We cannot be afraid."

Monahan started asking, "Do you know what happens?" When the crosstalk briefly drowned out his words during the meeting at 1 Police Plaza.

"What happens to scared police officers is that they end up dead. And that's what happens, "Monahan continued.

"That's why there are so many weapons out there. We can't be afraid. All DAs come out and say they won't collect on that. We can't be afraid to do what we do. We can't walk away."

Deputy Director Kathleen O & # 39; Reilly, commander of the Borough Manhattan North Patrol, tried to endorse McGee, saying, "Chief, but we can't unnecessarily put our people in danger" before Monahan also detained her.

"So, not making an arrest for a B offense is putting them in danger? … I'm talking about a B felony," Monahan said.

"A sale, hand-to-hand sale, that we shouldn't be afraid to go and make [an arrest for] a hand-to-hand sale," Monahan said.

Monahan has been among the harshest critics of the law that Mayor Bill de Blasio signed last week, which also prohibits strangulation and any other movement that "restricts the flow of air or blood" or "compresses the diaphragm."

During a television interview earlier this month, Monahan said she opposed the "diaphragm" provision, which she called a "dangerous portion of that bill."

Monahan told PIX11 that "any police officer who has fought someone on the street trying to put handcuffs on them, there is a good chance that their knee will end up on that person's back."

"We try to avoid that, but in the middle of a fight, it is quite difficult to make sure that does not happen," he added.

De Blasio has acknowledged that the new law will make police work harder, but said it was necessary because people "need to be safe."

In response to the Monahan CompStat explosion, Detective Endowment Association president Paul DiGiacomo said, "There is no way narcotic detectives are afraid to do their job."

"They fear the lack of support from district attorneys and elected officials who enacted these irresponsible laws," DiGiacomo said.

"It is the district attorneys who are not prosecuting these arrests when narcotics detectives risk their lives when they are out there every day doing their job." No one has said they will not arrest us and most district attorneys are not prosecuting narcotics-related cases. "

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.