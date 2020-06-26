New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea: "Our criminal justice system is imploding"

The city's chief police officer said the criminal justice system was "imploding" as he highlighted an increase in shootings and killings on city streets and criticized the police for refusing to support the best at a conference of Press-only by invitation at NYPD headquarters this week.

"You have to step back and look at this. You have a criminal justice system that is imploding, ”said Police Commissioner Dermot Shea during a small meeting with journalists Wednesday at One Police Plaza in Manhattan. "Imploying. That's the kindest way to say it."

Shea went on to point out that many criminal cases were "ongoing," "stagnant," or "deferred."

"Each of them represents someone who is not responsible and has no consequences," Shea said.

The comments come as the city is affected by a sharp increase in shootings, although crime actually decreased by 2.5 percent, according to New York police data.

