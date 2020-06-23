New York Police Commissioner Says Cops Weren't Wrong In Driving Protesters

New York police officers seen by the camera driving a group of protesters in Brooklyn late last month did not violate the department's use of force policy, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said Monday.

New York Attorney General Letitia James asked Shea about the May 30 incident at an online public hearing about police encounters during the George Floyd protests.

"Was that a violation of your use of force policy?" she asked.

Shea replied "No."

"Our internal affairs office investigated this information and preliminarily we have a report of that incident in which we have officers in a situation in which the protesters corner them," added the senior police officer.

Then James asked, "So, in that particular case, is your testimony that … the police car was an appropriate use of force?"

"I am not saying that the police car was used as a use of force," Shea said. "The officers were attacked and attacked, and fortunately they were able to get out of that situation without my knowing that there were no injuries to anyone."

Video of the incident showed dozens of protesters pressing a metal barricade against a police vehicle and throwing bottles at it, before another New York police SUV crashed into the group and shot down some.

Mayor Bill de Blasio at the time called the meeting "problematic," but added, "if those protesters had gotten off the road and had not created an attempt to surround that vehicle, we would not be talking about this situation."

The clip also caught the attention of Queens-Bronx Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who called for police behind the wheel to be "brought to justice."

Governor Andrew Cuomo has tasked James with investigating how New York Police handled the recent protests.

During last week's public hearings, dozens of protesters recounted their interactions, including Dounya Zayer, who they called a "bitch," and a police officer shoved her to the ground in a now viral moment.

The officer, Vincent D & # 39; Andraia, was suspended without pay and charged criminally in the incident.