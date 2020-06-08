New York Police Commissioner Shea says police are "part of the solution" but "open and honest discussions" are needed

New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea told "Your World" on Monday that the focus should be on "reforming" the application of the law, not "spending it," as left-wing activists have asked. in the last days.

"There is a long history of [constructive] things implemented in the past six years," Shea told host Neil Cavuto. "We continue to have an open mind. We will continue to work collaboratively, no doubt. Many of the invoices that cross our desk, if you wish, are of concern to us.

"I think the main point is to have that dialogue open; to have a discussion with all the parties," he added.

Shea said earlier Monday that she heard direct criticism from an African-American New York police "employee" who said the commissioner was doing a "bad job at some things."

VALERIE JARRETT: "TO SOME DEGREE", THE POLICE NEED MORE FINANCING FOR & # 39; RECRUITMENT AND TRAINING & # 39;

Shea said that after reading the woman's email, he asked the department to arrange a meeting with her.

"I think we need more conversation. I think we need more listening. I think we can all do better," he said. "Do African-American communities make sense? Absolutely. If we say & # 39; no & # 39 ;, we will return to this place [either] in six months, in two years, or in five years."

Shea described the current unrest as "a very stressful time."

"It is a very difficult time for both parties," said the commissioner. "But it is an opportunity. And the question for me is, who is going to get us out of this? How do we get out of this to get to a better place, to return to a place where we can all look back? three months or six months from now and let's say 'progress', not working groups, real progress, and I think that's what the protesters want. Frankly, that's what the police want, too. "

When asked about calls to "specifically disburse" New York police, Shea said she hopes the "cooler heads" will prevail and that there will be constructive engagement.

"There are some people who believe that the police are the problem," he said. "I am, as you know, almost a 30-year-old professional in this law enforcement community. I can tell you that the men and women in this department are part of the solution."

"We are at a time right now where we need all of us to come together to find a way out of this [and] to have open and honest discussions, especially on the law enforcement side, about why people feel about it. they feel: how can we do better to make them feel safe and make sure that we are treating all people equally? "

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Shea also reaffirmed her agreement with Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio's plan to cut some of the $ 6 billion allocated in the city's budget for law enforcement.

"I probably surprised everyone, Neil, and I keep it up," he said.

Shea explained that the funds originally earmarked for law enforcement should be reallocated to community entities, whenever possible.

"I think we can do much better," he said. "I think the money spent on youth is money well spent. I think [if] we don't do it right, we are going to deal with them in the criminal justice system, and nobody wants that."

"We can find the money [within the New York police] to fund youth programs in this city," the commissioner continued. "… I think it is fighting crime in a better way."