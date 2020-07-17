New York Police Department Arrests in Violent Brooklyn Bridge Baton Attack on Officers

The person believed to have wounded three New York City police officers with a baton during a violent confrontation on the Brooklyn Bridge was arrested, authorities said Thursday.

Chanice Reyes, 24, of Morris Plains, New Jersey, was arrested Thursday near Manhattan City Hall after officers smelled marijuana from her car, the New York Post reported.

Police said Reyes was the baton attacker captured in a video that left officers wounded as they attempted to arrest the iconic bridge during a protest Wednesday morning.

In an interview with WNYW-TV, the Chief of the New York Police Department, Terrence Monahan, who was also attacked, gave his account of what happened to Fox News.

"So we went to make an arrest. While we were detaining him, he grabbed onto a railing down the runway and a fight begins. The fight begins," Monahan told "Your World" host Neil Cavuto. "That's when the guy pulls out the baton and hits my lieutenant in the head, cuts it open. He hits my sergeant in the head, giving him eight staples on the head."

"I feel good. You know, I have a few bruises here and there. Fortunately, the fingers weren't broken, they just got a little stuck. So I'm fine," Monahan said. "I am much better than my sergeant and the lieutenant who was attacked."

In a video that went viral, a person with a baton is seen beating several officers on a highway below as chaos breaks out between officers and protesters.

Police arrested 37 people after the hand-to-hand combat, New York Police initially said.

Reyes was taken to the 5th Precinct of the department where she denied having been involved in the attack.

"I didn't attack anyone," he said, according to the Post.

New York police did not immediately respond to Fox News messages.

Reyes was taken to a hospital for a preliminary psychiatric examination, the Post reported. She is charged with two counts of assaulting a police officer.