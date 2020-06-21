New York police drowned him to death 42 years ago. His family never recovered

That same day, 42 years ago, less than half a mile away, a different black man found his life cut short by a police choke.

Arthur Miller's death has turned into darkness, but his family still suffers the devastation it caused. Miller's daughter LoLisaMiller-Bradford told CNN that watching George Floyd's death on television brought her back to that horrible June day.

"Every time it happens, I just go back to that little 8 1/2 year old girl," LoLisa said. "I see all the police cars and the lights in the crowd. I see everything."

Without cell phones to capture video or social media to amplify the incident, there are reports of Miller's death in newspaper clippings and the memories of those who witnessed him.

Arthur Miller, businessman, community leader

Arthur Miller was born in Nassau, Bahamas, to a family that emigrated to the United States when he was a teenager.

After arriving in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, a neighborhood that has long served as a hub for Caribbean immigrants, Miller thrived as an entrepreneur, his hands busy with various business and community projects. Construction became Miller's main business, but he also owned a grocery store on Nostrand Avenue.

Miller, who played congas, trumpet, and guitar to the delight of his family, also stood out as a community leader. He led the Four Block Association, a group that received a federal grant to hire local residents as trained neighborhood watchmen.

"This was a guy who should never have been attacked by the police," Bob Law, an activist and DJ from Crown Heights, told the Brooklyn Historical Society.

By the spring of 1978, Miller was planning to open a club on Nostrand Avenue, one that would include a children's skating rink and an adult nightclub.

I should call it "LoLisa & # 39; sVIP"

A fatal encounter

On June 14, 1978, SamMiller, Arthur's brother, was stopped by police on Nostrand Avenue while driving one of Arthur's trucks. Police made a stop to comply with a previous rape for littering, leading police to discover that Sam had a suspended license, according to a 1983 New York police report on cases of alleged police brutality published in a report. congressional.

The New York police report says that Arthur was trying to help Sam before Sam fled the scene chased by two officers. In the report, New York police say Miller "became more violent in protesting his brother's arrest" and that two officers attempted to arrest Arthur but "violently resisted efforts to handcuff him."

According to the NYPD account: "All witnesses agreed that a violent fight took place, but witnesses disagreed on whether Miller was hit by night sticks, whether the police had head locks on Miller and if a night stick ever caught on Arthur Miller's neck. "

A witness paid attention to the New York Daily News (in a report published by the Philadelphia Daily News) that Arthur approached officers with his hands up, saying "Can't we talk about this?" According to the same eyewitness, when Miller raised his hands, officers saw a pistol at his waist, one that he was legally allowed to carry, and charged her.

"This white detective runs after Arthur and pushes him down. Arthur's hands are handcuffed behind his back," said the witness. "Then they put him on his knees on the sidewalk, and one of them is coming from behind and holding a night stick over Adam de Miller's apple. The rest of the cops start hitting him."

Witnesses said they could see foam coming out of Miller's mouth when he was pushed into a police car with his legs out of the vehicle's window, according to a New York Times report. According to the New York police report, "Officers said Miller was conscious and fighting, but some civilian witnesses said he appeared to be unconscious."

Arthur Miller was pronounced dead on arrival at St. Mary's Hospital.

When Arthur's wife Florence Miller found him in the hospital, he had several pairs of broken handcuffs on his wrist, according to LoLisa.

"He was fighting for his life," she said through tears. "Trying to go home to his wife and children."

A movement born

Miller's deathless shock waves throughout Brooklyn. The protests quickly formed under the leadership of the "Black United Front", led by the Rev. Herbert Daughtry, and occurred throughout the summer of 1978.

"We are not satisfied that the police stop killing our model citizens like Arthur Miller," Daughtry told a crowd in downtown Manhattan as he stood in a police car, according to a New York Times report.

Meeting with protesters on the street, New York Mayor Ed Koch said Miller's death "was not a racial incident."

"If there are people who acted illegally, they will be punished," Koch told the New York Times.

After hearing the testimony of 77 witnesses, a grand jury refused to recommend criminal charges against the officers. In a press release following the deliberation of the Grand Jury, the Kings County District Attorney's Office described the crushing of Miller's larynx as a "tragic and unpredictable accident that occurred during a legal arrest," according to the report by NYPD to Congress. He added that "Arthur Miller was not savagely beaten by anyone."

The district attorney concluded that officers used "uniformly recommended procedures" in restraining Miller.

The NYPD report to Congress concluded: "The United States Attorney for the Eastern District conducted an investigation and reached essentially the same conclusion as the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office. An investigation by the United States Department of Justice into this matter found no police irregularities. "

No officer involved was fired or criminally charged for Miller's death.

Miller's death and the protest movement he fueled is remembered as a formative moment for a generation of black politicians and activists coming of age in New York.

"Mr. Miller's death really started a wave of energy around black activism," Brooklyn County President Eric Adams told CNN. "That event was the spark that gave way to the outbreak of activism that we are experiencing now."

"Arthur Miller's death left a big mark on our community, long before there were hashtags and social media tags to amplify the problems of the day," Congresswoman YvetteD.Clarke told CNN. "His murder sparked activism in our community because none of us wanted this type of heartbreaking pain, violence, devastation and loss to reoccur."

But the gears ran out, Miller's name disappeared from memory.

"(The protests) went nowhere," Florence told the Brooklyn Historical Society in a 2017 interview. "If there were positive results, I didn't see them."

"They destroyed my family," said LoLisasaid. "Many of us have never been the same."

A devastated family

In an oral history interview with the Brooklyn Historical Society, Florence, who never remarried and passed away in 2019, recalled the long-term devastation that her husband's death had on the family.

Florence says that Arthur's brother Joseph, who witnessed the death, was continually harassed by police after the murder. The incident turned Joseph, who had never drunk much, into an alcoholic, she says.

"The whole incident turned him inside out," said Florence.

Arthur's oldest son, Arthur Miller 3rd, was 12 years old when his father died. At the funeral, Artie, as he is known to his family, had to be physically restrained from jumping into the grave while the coffin was descending, according to LoLisa.

"I didn't want to live anymore," LoLisa said.

"He lost a lot of interest in things. He wanted to play basketball. He was good at it, but he didn't seem to want it anymore. That was no longer important to him," Florence said. "It changed their lives in a negative way. It took away their childhood. It left an empty void."

Today is different

Photos of the protests that followed Miller's death show a largely black crowd, in contrast to the multiracial protests that arose in the wake of George Floyd's death.

For some black leaders, one explanation lies in the omnipresence of cell phone videos, including the one that recorded Floyd's death.

"People can witness what many people in black communities have been saying, have been screaming for decades," said ThenjiweMcHarris, strategist for the Black Lives Movement. "Now you have millions of people who cannot deny what is happening to blacks."

"I am sure that many black deaths would have been expressed, investigated and ignored were it not for the video evidence of these horrible cases," said Congresswoman Clarke.

The Rev. Herbert Daughtry added: "The atrocities have become more pervasive."

"For our community, it is more infuriating because this is what we have been saying forever," said LumbumbaAkinwoleBandele, an organizer of the Black Lives Movement, who was a young boy in Brooklyn when Miller died. "Our stories are never believed."

The Rev. Daughtry, 89, says he is amazed at the young activists he sees on the streets today. "These people are on the street and are risking their lives for a cause."

He says his wife has prohibited him from protesting, and she has threatened to leave him if he joins the protests.

"I am 89 years old, I cannot afford to be expelled," said the Rev. Daughtry. "My walking ability has been seriously reduced."

At Miller's grave, in a small cemetery in Dania Beach, Florida, LoLisa is next to her older sister, Roz Miller-Lloyd. (The three surviving sisters kept the last name Miller after marrying in honor of their father.)

"There is nothing easier," LoLisa said through tears. "The system ruined and destroyed many black families. They have failed us and continue to fail us," LoLisa said.

"Changes are coming," said Roz.

"Oh yes, there are changes to come," LoLisa said in agreement.