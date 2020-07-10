New York Police Officer hit by fallen tree branch in East Harlem

A New York police officer was temporarily unconscious when she was struck by a fallen tree branch in the upper area of ​​Fifth Avenue on Thursday night, police said.

The officer was beaten while responding to a 911 call around 7:11 p.m. reporting that a large tree branch had fallen in a taxi outside 1184 5th Ave., in front of Central Park and north of 98th Street.

When the officer arrived, another portion of the tree fell, hitting her on the head about 25 minutes later, police said.

You could see a large part of the tree that stretched across the sidewalk and out into the street, onto the front hood of a yellow cab.

The officer suffered a trauma to the head and passed out briefly.

She finally regained consciousness and was transported to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported.