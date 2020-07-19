New York police officer injured during arrest of women staining paint on "Black Lives" mural outside Trump Tower

A New York City police officer was wounded Saturday while arresting paint-staining vandals on a "Black Lives Matter" street mural outside of Trump Tower.

Two women were arrested after police said they threw cans of black paint on a one-block mural on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan.

It was the third act of vandalism against street art since Mayor Bill de Blasio helped paint the mural in front of President Trump's eponymous tower on July 9.

Spectators shot a video of the chaotic scene showing police surrounding a black woman as she used her hands to spread paint over the bright yellow letters on the mural.

"Reimburse the police," the woman yelled. "Jesus matters! We will never support Black Lives Matters!"

One of the officers surrounding the woman slipped on the paint and fell to the ground, injuring her head and arm, police said. He was listed in stable condition at Bellevue Hospital.

"Fortunately, our brother will be fine, but this nonsense must stop," the Police Charitable Association, the largest police union in the city, wrote on Twitter. “Our city is in crisis. Painting on the street does not help anyone. "

The names and information of the women about possible charges against them were not immediately available.

The incident occurred less than 24 hours after three people were caught on video on Friday throwing blue paint on the mural. They were arrested, charged with criminal mischief, and released with an order to appear in court.

A 64-year-old woman was also arrested Friday after police said she was illegally posting flyers for 1-year-old shooting victim Davell Gardner Jr. The flyer showed a photo of the baby with the message: "I was not killed by a Police I was killed by a black person Where's BLM?

Meanwhile, police are looking for a man who splashed red paint on the mural on Monday.

The words Black Lives Matter have been painted on the streets of New York and elsewhere in recent weeks to show support for the racial justice movement after the recent police killings of George Floyd and other black men and women.

Associated Press contributed to this report.