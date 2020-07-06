New York Police Officer Saves 4-Year-Old Boy From Drowning In Backyard Pool

A mother is thanking a New York police officer who jumped into a backyard pool and saved her 4-year-old daughter from drowning.

Rockland County's Carly Shaffer says her daughter Ella would have drowned had it not been for the quick actions of Paul Munding, a member of the Clarkstown Police Department.

Munding was out of order when he rescued Ella over the weekend from a house where a birthday party was taking place.

"My heart was in my stomach as I ran to her, watching her move up and down in the water, drowning," Shaffer wrote on Facebook.

“A man I met briefly, five minutes earlier, had come to her first. He was drinking water and surely he would have drowned, ”he said. “He drove, fully dressed, with shoes and everything, to the side of the pool for a boy he didn't even know. A child with whom you are not related. A child he has never met. It saved my son's life. "

Shaffer said her daughter was standing on the steps of the pool when she saw a shiny doll in the pool and dived even though she couldn't swim. She said she didn't even know she was by the pool.

"From afar, in the noise and chaos of many children playing happily and adults laughing and talking, I heard her cry," Shaffer said. "Not unlike a cry of annoyance that told me that maybe his brother took his shovel, or his sister took his ball. You know, the usual screaming. But I just knew it. I knew something was wrong. "

The Clarkstown Police Department released Shaffer's Facebook post Sunday along with a photo of Munding and Ella.

"Good job, Officer Munding!" the caption read. "You have made the department very proud."