New York Police Officer Suspended After Video Appears Apparently Showing Strangulation During Queens Boardwalk Arrest

The NYPD suspended an officer Sunday after a video appeared showing police using an apparent stranglehold to arrest on a Queens boardwalk.

Anthony Beckford, a candidate for the city council, posted the video on Twitter alleging that officers were "performing an unlawful stranglehold of modern lynching on a Black Man until he was unconscious. He demanded his immediate dismissals and criminal charges for violating the ban on the city and state. #DefundThePolice "

“Responsibility in surveillance is essential. After a rapid investigation by the Office of Internal Affairs, a police officer involved in an apparent and disturbing throttling incident in Queens was suspended without pay, "said New York Police Department Commissioner Dermot Shea in a statement, without naming the officer or specifying his role in the arrest. "While a full investigation is still underway, I have no doubt that this immediate action is necessary."

Shea continued: "We are committed to transparency as this process continues."

WARNING: THE VIDEO BELOW CONTAINS PROFANITY

In the video, a viewer was heard yelling at the four officers: "Hey, you're suffocating them, let them go!" One of the officers was seen with his arm wrapped around the suspect's neck.

The suspect, identified by his lawyer as Ricky Bellevue, was seen in a longer body camera video mocking the police before grabbing an unidentified object and asking an officer, "Are you afraid, are you afraid?" Then an officer was seen knocking Bellevue to the ground.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

"I want the officer who put him in a strangler to be in the cell next to him," the suspect's attorney, Lori Zeno, told the New York Daily News. "This guy should be criminally charged and fired."

He also said Bellevue was still recovering in the hospital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It is unclear whether he was facing charges.

Last Thursday, the New York City Council passed a law that would make it a criminal offense for officers to use smothering, banned by the New York Police Patrol Guide nearly three decades ago, in all situations and by prohibiting officers sit, kneel, or stand on the suspect's chest and back during an arrest.