New York Police Officers Eliminate Remaining Protesters from Occupying City Hall

A line of New York police officers with riot gear evicted the remaining Occupy City Hall protesters from their month-long camp early Wednesday morning, police confirmed.

Officers began pushing the remaining occupants north on Center Street toward Foley Square around 4 a.m.

Seven people were detained during the operation, but were not immediately charged on Wednesday morning.

Police could not immediately confirm any injuries.

About 70 people, including protesters and homeless people, camped when the New York police contingent moved, WABC-TV reported.

The video shows the moment when the officers approached, when the protesters began to sing.

The goal of the Occupy City Hall protest, which started last month, was to demand cuts of $ 1 billion from the New York police budget.

The camp remained for weeks after the City Council approved the cuts.