New York police officers hospitalized after complaining about the taste of bleach in their smoothies

Three New York police officers were hospitalized Monday night after drinking shakes from a Shake Shack in lower Manhattan, which they believe may have been enriched with chlorine, police sources said.

Agents immediately noticed a strange taste when they drank the drinks from the chain's Broadway location near Fulton Street shortly after 9 p.m., sources said.

They were taken to Bellevue Hospital, where they were reported to be alert.

All three are assigned to the 42nd Precinct in the Bronx, but were in one detail in Manhattan at the time.

The New York Police Crime Scene Unit launched an immediate investigation at the restaurant.

A witness, John Goldman, 23, said he was surprised to see police cars outside the restaurant in the neighborhood usually "very quiet."

"The cops were looking through the trash cans and we thought maybe someone hid something there," Goldman said.

Investigators recovered two of the cups officers threw after trying to drink the shakes, the sources said.

An officer was seen standing guard over one of the empty cups next to an outdoor garbage can. The other recovered cup was half full.

Shake Shack responded in a tweet, saying "they are appalled at the reports of wounded police officers at our 200 Broadway Shack in Manhattan." We are working with the police on their investigation right now. "