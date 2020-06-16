New York police officers hospitalized after drinking chlorine-contaminated Shake Shack shakes, union says

The three officers were transported to a local hospital for evaluation and are expected to be well, according to the spokeswoman.
The NYCPBA, which represents more than 50,000 active and retired police officers, said in a statement posted on Twitter Monday night that officers "discovered that a toxic substance, believed to be bleach, had been placed in their beverages." .
Officers had already ingested some of the drinks when they noticed the suspected poisoning, according to the statement.
"When New York City police officers can't even eat without being attacked, it's clear that the environment we work in has deteriorated to a critical level," wrote PBA President Patrick Lynch.
After the incident, the PBA sent a letter to its members urging them to carefully inspect their food and remain vigilant during meals.
Shake Shack is "appalled at reports of wounded officers" and is working with police in their investigation into the incident, a hamburger chain tweet said Monday night. CNN has asked for more comments from the restaurant, but has yet to receive a response.
The Detectives Endowment Association, a union representing approximately 20,000 active and retired New York City detectives, said it believes the officers were intentionally poisoned.