New York police officers hospitalized after drinking chlorine-contaminated Shake Shack shakes, union says

New York police launched an investigation after officers became ill after drinking the smoothies they purchased at the restaurant chain location in Lower Manhattan around 8:30 p.m., a department spokeswoman said.

The three officers were transported to a local hospital for evaluation and are expected to be well, according to the spokeswoman.

The NYCPBA, which represents more than 50,000 active and retired police officers, said in a statement posted on Twitter Monday night that officers "discovered that a toxic substance, believed to be bleach, had been placed in their beverages." .

Officers had already ingested some of the drinks when they noticed the suspected poisoning, according to the statement.