New York police officers withdrew from DA offices after prosecutors refused to charge George Floyd's arrested protesters: report

The Manhattan District Attorney and his counterparts in Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx saw NYPD police officers removed from their offices after refusing to prosecute George Floyd protesters arrested on minor charges, according to a report.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said his decision to remove those officers was unrelated to prosecutors' decisions, The New York Times reported Monday.

Shea said the paper resources were removed from the entire department to cover the protests.

Still, some DA employees viewed the episode as emblematic of a growing division between the police and most of the city's district attorneys about how to address public outrage at the racial disparities that pervade the criminal justice system, the report said. Times.

Last week, Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance said his office will not prosecute protesters against police brutality who had been arrested for illegal gathering, disorderly conduct and "other charges related to protests, as appropriate."

Dozens of New York police officers are assigned to his office and to the offices of the other DAs.

The Times reported that during an interview, Shea denied that police leadership and district attorneys disagreed.

He told the newspaper for the past six years that the department has also been constantly changing its strategies, however, he added, "maybe not as fast as some people like it."

“Are we always in the blocking step? No, "he said, according to the newspaper." We are human beings and from different agencies. "Still, he noted that arrests and summons have dropped dramatically over the years, and officers have focused on violent crimes in place of minor offenses.

But some senior police commanders were furious at some district attorneys' decisions not to prosecute, the newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Union police leaders accused some of the prosecutors of giving in to public pressure and choosing which laws they wanted to enforce, according to the newspaper.

"It is a breach of duty to your oath," said Edward Mullins, president of the Association of Benevolent Sergeants. "More important than undermining the work of the N.Y.P.D., it is undermining public safety."