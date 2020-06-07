New York Police Say 292 Officers Were Injured During George Floyd Protests, While Police Across The United States Are Under Siege

Fox News learned that nearly 300 New York police officers were injured amid ongoing protests following the death of George Floyd.

The figure of 292 provided by the police gave an initial context to the consequences of how the protests, which lasted more than a week, have impacted the application of the law, which has faced threats of violence, eviction and harassment on the streets. . Messages such as "F – k the police", acab (all cops are bullshit) and descriptions of cops as "pigs" have been painted on buildings and monuments in US cities, and have been held up with posters of protesters.

The extent of the 292 injuries is unclear. While most of the protests have been peaceful, US cities. USA They have used law enforcement to suppress the most violent and destructive aspects. The riots have become so dangerous that President Trump threatened to deploy the armed forces to assist police officers and the National Guard.

POLICE UNDER SIEGE: ATTACKS ON THE APPLICATION OF THE LAW AFTER THE DEATH OF GEORGE FLOYD

Tens of thousands of protesters entered the nation's capital and other major cities on Saturday in another major mobilization against police brutality and racial injustice, while Floyd was remembered in his hometown of North Carolina by mourners who waited hours. to see his golden coffin.

Highlighting the potential for violence, New York police tweeted a video of a brutal assault on one of their police officers, who was on a looting patrol in Brooklyn on Wednesday. "This was not a chance encounter: it was a planned assassination attempt on a NYPD police officer. It is just by sheer luck that this did not have a drastically different result," the department said in a tweet.

NYPD RELEASES ATTACK VIDEO WITH OFFICIAL KNIFE: "IT WAS A PLANED MURDER ATTEMPT"

In Oregon, the Portland police Table and Multnomah County Sheriff's Office He also tweeted images of objects thrown at them during the protests. The seemingly random objects included glass beer bottles, bricks, batteries, ball bearings, chickpea cans, and white claws.

Amid the early protests, Trump again tweeted "LAW AND ORDER!" in apparent solidarity with the police. Trump has criticized state and local officials for their alleged weakness in the face of the unrest, but he and others have been accused of being too harsh in response to protests over police brutality and racism.

Earlier this week, the media accused Trump of shooting tear gas at peaceful protesters for a photo shoot at the Church of San Juan, which was set on fire amid protests the night before by DC Park police, then broadcast A statement alleging that they dispersed the protest in Lafayette Park without tear gas and because the protesters were becoming violent, something that the media that was supposedly on the scene have disputed.

THOUSANDS OF PROTESTORS MEET IN DC FOR A MASSIVE GEORGE FLOYD DEMONSTRATION

A spokesman for the United States Park Police said on Friday it was a "mistake" to insist on a statement Tuesday that no tear gas was used. However, the spokesperson insisted that Park police did not lie, explicitly noting that pepperballs were fired. Pepper balls can cause eye irritation and tears.

Two New York City police officers were also suspended without pay on Friday after videos appeared showing violent confrontations with George Floyd protesters, according to reports. One video showed an officer peppering a man after removing his face mask, while the other video showed an officer throwing a woman to the ground and shouting profanity at her, BuzzFeed News reported.

The behavior of protesters and police officers has come under scrutiny as a swarm of videos has appeared online showing physical violence between the two, prolonging an already difficult tension that initially sparked the protests.

Protesters demand that politicians implement reforms that combat what they describe as systemic racism in the justice system. Floyd's death was just the latest in a series of high-profile incidents that activists say are indicative of a broader trend. The tension surrounding the issue has been building in recent years due to those encounters with the police and the resulting backlash, including NFL players kneeling during the national anthem.

TWO NYPD OFFICERS SUSPENDED AFTER VIDEOS SHOW VIOLENCE AGAINST PROTESTORS: REPORT

It is unclear what policies will go through Congress, but prominent Democrats have already supported radical reforms.

The House and Senate efforts are expected to include changes to police liability laws, such as reviewing immunity provisions and creating a database of incidents of use of police force. Renewed training requirements are also planned, including a ban on the use of bottlenecks. Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate, has endorsed the ban.

Perhaps most notable is that Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DN.Y., put her stamp of approval on the far-left police disbursement demand as a political solution to combat brutality and racial injustice during a primary debate. in Congress that aired Friday night on NY1.

Ocasio-Cortez said she is "actively engaged in advocating for" a "cut in our New York police budget and that she spends a $ 6 billion New York police budget that costs us books in the hands of our children and It costs us a much-needed investment in NYCHA (New York City Housing Authority) and public housing. "

He echoed the demands of the Black Lives Matter movement and law enforcement activists that New York City should spend less on policing and spend that money on resources that would help black communities thrive, such as education, housing and social services.

Also in New York, a congressional candidate, Laura Ashcraft, sent a fundraising email saying, "F & $ # THE POLICE."

MALONEY CHALLENGER CAMPAIGN FUNDRAISING EMAIL: & # 39; F & $ # THE POLICE & # 39;

The Los Angeles Police Department is already facing a proposal to cut funds from Mayor Eric Garcetti, who tried to redirect $ 250 million to the black community and others "who have fallen behind." The city is reportedly considering a figure closer to between $ 100 and $ 150 million.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Law enforcement leaders have strongly rejected the move, claiming it will put others in danger.

"I mean, then we talk about underfunding, and then there is talk of dismantling in some cases, it's clearly an instinctive reaction, this notion that one size fits all is flawed," said Detroit Police Chief James Craig. during "Cavuto Live" on Saturday. Joe Gamaldi, who serves as vice president of the Fraternal Police Order, similarly said "Overtime Overturned" on Friday that it was "crazy" to discourage police.

Brian Llenas of Fox News, Dom Callichio, Marisa Schultz and Associated Press contributed to this report.