New York Police search for a man who attacked police with a wooden object during the Brooklyn Bridge protest

New York City Police have released a new video of the man accused of attacking a group of police officers, and the highest-ranking uniformed member of the New York Police Department, during a protest on the Brooklyn Bridge.

The NYC Crime Stoppers unit shared the video Wednesday night in a tweet that also announced a reward of up to $ 2,500 for any information leading to the person's arrest.

The protester attacks New York police officers, including the department head, when they arrested

The images show the man, wearing a maroon shirt, khaki pants and a red scarf around his neck, holding the stick with his right hand as he climbs a fence on the bridge and runs out of the area.

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES

Shortly after 10 a.m. on Wednesday, the man allegedly threw the wooden object at a group of high-ranking members of the New York Police, including department chief Terence Monahan, while making an arrest. The assault was caught on video, which was later posted on the New York Police Twitter account.

VIDEO SHOWS PROTESTERS GET BATS SHIPPED BEFORE BROOKLYN BRIDGE BRAWL

A different video shows a total fight between officers and protesters, which police say occurred after the initial attack.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police said three officers were seriously injured, including one who sustained an injury to the eye socket. Monahan suffered a non-fatal injury to her hand.

Thirty-seven people from the protest were arrested, police said.

Louis Casiano of Fox News contributed to this report.