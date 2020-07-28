New York police search for possible thieves who knocked out the man in the wheelchair: report

The New York Police Department said Sunday it was searching for two suspects seen in surveillance footage who pulled a wheelchair out from under a man and then attempted to rob him, according to a report.

The video was shot in the early morning of July 18 in the Bronx, according to a report by ABC 7 NY. The alleged victim is seen sitting in the wheelchair when one of the suspects appears behind him and pulls the chair, causing the man to fall to the ground.

The suspect who pulled the chair could be seen addressing the victim, according to the video, and at one point appears to be reaching the victim's pockets. The station reported that nothing was taken from the victim.

No arrests have been made.