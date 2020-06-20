New York Police Seek Clarity on Response to Tasting Threat after Rayshard Brooks' Death

A New York City police union wants to know how officers should respond to the threat of being charged after an officer in Atlanta was charged with murder for fatally shooting Rayshard Brooks, who was holding Taser, last week.

The Benevolent Sergeants Association wrote a letter to New York Police Commissioner Dermott Shea on Friday asking for clear guidance in the event of a similar situation.

Currently, New York Police officers are trained to make deadly physical strength acceptable when looking at a Taser.

"We respectfully request that the department issue a clear directive that answers the following question: If the use of a [powered electric weapon] or Taser is threatened, are officers authorized to use lethal force to protect themselves and / or to others? " SBA President Ed Mullins wrote.

Brooks, 27, was shot by Atlanta Police Officer Garrett Rolfe during a foot chase after a sobriety test in the parking lot of a local Wendy's restaurant last Friday.

Rolfe and a second officer, Devin Brosnan, chased Brooks after he grabbed one of his tasers and ran away.

Rolfe fired his gun, hitting Brooks in the back when Brooks turned and pointed at the stolen Taser.

"While each case in which an officer employs deadly force has its own unique set of circumstances and legal complexities, this highly publicized case has raised questions among New York police officers about how they should respond if threatened with a Taser pistol "Mullins continued.

"Many NYPD officers have learned during training that they are authorized to use deadly physical force if threatened with a Taser."

Both Atlanta police officers involved in Brooks' death were fired and Rolfe could face a serious murder charge, top Fulton County prosecutors said.

"Guidance and clarification is needed not only to learn about the criminal liability of the advancing officers, but also for their safety and the safety of everyone involved in these potential situations," Mullins wrote.

The NYPD did not immediately respond to a request for comment.