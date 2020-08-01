New York police sexy TikTok video leaves her in hot water

These boots were made for "fools", but not in New York Police uniform!

In a sexy TikTok video broadcast online, Bronx housing police Christine Galgano wears the upper half of her police uniform, including what appears to be a sheathed service revolver, along with hot pants and boots. cowboy.

Galgano, 27, reflects crazy lieutenant Dangel, in the fake Comedy Central documentary "Reno 9/11," emerging from a shoe store in his uniform top, shorts, and a bag of new boots.

"Genuine ostrich… Three payments… I'm just fooling … a new boot loot, oh!" Dangel's recorded voice creeps in as Galgano mimics his leaps and turns in a sunny courtyard.

The long-legged blonde's online antics apparently violate New York Police social media policy, which prohibits officers from posting "photographs of themselves in uniform and / or displaying official identification without authorization."

The policy states that any activity on personal social media accounts that can be linked to a member of the NYPD "is a reflection on the Department as a whole."

A New York Police spokeswoman, Sgt. Jessica McRorie did not say whether Galgano was disciplined.

"The out-of-service incident was investigated and addressed by the commanding officer," said McRorie.

Galgano describes his battle with COVID-19 in a videotaped chat posted on March 25 on Twitter. Another publication He said he was taking hydroxychloroquine, the controversial coronavirus treatment.

Galgano, who joined the NYPD in fiscal 2018, is a fitness expert and "lupus warrior" who has 11,200 followers on her Instagram site and played on the NYPD Women's Football Team. New York. She could not be reached for comment.



