New York police show interest in & # 39; pandemic drones & # 39; that outraged Connecticut city: report

The New York City Police Department is reportedly considering using "pandemic drone" technology to determine whether people are infected with the coronavirus, despite the fact that a Connecticut city has already ruled out its plan. due to privacy concerns.

Westport residents were successful in hindering plans for a drone that could detect a person's temperature, along with their heart and respiratory rates, from as high as 190 feet in the air, The New York Post reported.

The NYPD contacted Westport police to obtain contact information for Draganfly, the Canadian company that makes the drone.

Draganfly and New York police are now in "shallow conversations," but the department stated that "there are no plans at this time to purchase this particular product," according to The Post.

The Connecticut American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) released a statement about the proposed plan by Westport Police in April, calling it an invasion of privacy.

"The Westport Police Department has announced a new drone pilot program that, according to the police, will be used to 'monitor' social distancing and 'identify' the health symptoms of women. people, like fevers or coughs, "the statement began.

David McGuire, state executive director of the ACLU in Connecticut, warned against such programs in the future.

"We must not rule out tools that can help mitigate the problem. But we must also recognize that technology is not a magic pill to stop the pandemic," says McGuire in the statement. "Cities and states must be cautious of companies that are self-interested and invade privacy and use COVID-19 as an opportunity to market their products and create future business opportunities."

He added: "Any new surveillance measure that is not being defended by public health professionals and restricted solely to the use of public health must be rejected immediately, and we are naturally skeptical of cities that announce this type of association without information. who the drones are operating on, what data they will collect or how or if that data will be stored, shared or sold. "